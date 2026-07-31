Spider-Man Brand New Day Creates Box Office Record in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered an exceptional start at the Indian box office, emerging as the biggest Hollywood opener ever in the country. The superhero blockbuster reportedly collected around ₹80 crore gross on its first day, setting a new benchmark for Hollywood releases in India.

The film has exceeded industry expectations with outstanding occupancy across multiplexes and premium screens. Trade experts believe the strong opening reflects the enduring popularity of Spider-Man among Indian moviegoers, who turned out in huge numbers for the latest installment of the franchise.

The movie performed particularly well in the Telugu-speaking states, where it earned an estimated ₹9 crore gross on its opening day. The impressive response from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again highlights the massive fan base that Spider-Man enjoys in the region.

The film's success is not limited to India. Early international reports indicate that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also witnessing a sensational start in North America, with preview collections expected to reach $70–75 million. If the momentum continues, the movie is projected to surpass $325 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

With such a powerful opening, industry analysts expect the film to dominate the box office over the coming days. The blockbuster run could also impact the performance of newly released Telugu films, including Chennai Love Story, Srinivasa Mangapuram, and Newton's 3rd Law, as audiences continue to flock to Spider-Man's latest adventure.

Given the overwhelming response from both Indian and international markets, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest Hollywood box office successes of the year.

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