Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: Date, Platform, and How to Watch Ajay Devgn–Mrunal Thakur’s Comedy Sequel

Over a decade after the original Son of Sardaar charmed audiences in 2012, Ajay Devgn returned as the beloved Jassi in the comedy sequel Son of Sardaar 2. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, hit theatres on August 1, 2025 — but unlike its predecessor, its box office performance has been underwhelming.

Where to Watch Son of Sardaar 2 on OTT?

For fans who missed the theatrical run or prefer streaming at home, there’s good news. The film’s end credits confirm that Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights. While the official OTT premiere date hasn’t been announced, a GQ India report suggests a likely streaming window between September 12 and September 26, 2025, following the standard 6–8 week gap after theatrical release.

Box Office Struggles Amid Stiff Competition

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 collected just ₹1 crore on its opening day and is still struggling to touch the ₹50 crore mark, according to Sacnilk.com. Despite Ajay Devgn’s strong fan base, the film faced tough competition from big releases like Dhadak 2 (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri), Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, and Mahavatar Narsimha. Adding to the challenge was the unstoppable run of Saiyaara, which has already crossed ₹500 crore globally.

Plot & Performances

The sequel follows Jassi, who pretends to be a war hero to help a young couple win their conservative parents’ approval for marriage. Packed with comedy and emotional undertones, the film introduces Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, bringing a fresh spark to the franchise.

Revisit the Original

While waiting for the Netflix premiere, fans can relive the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.