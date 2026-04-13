Son Of Movie OTT: Streaming on Aha; From May1st on Amazon Prime

The emotional drama 'Son Of,' which was released in theaters on February 27 and earned a "super hit" talk, is now available for digital streaming. Directed by Battula Satish, the film stars Sai Simhadri as both the lead actor and producer under the Sai Simhadri Cinemas banner.

The film features veteran actor Vinod Kumar in a powerful role as the father, while Sai Simhadri delivers an impressive performance as his son. Currently, the movie is streaming on the Aha OTT platform through Hanuman Media, this film will stream on Amazon Prime from May 1st in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada

Critics and audiences have praised the film for its emotional father-son bond and high production values. The first half of the movie is filled with beautiful rural scenery and lighthearted comedy scenes that keep the audience entertained. It builds up to a major interval twist that changes the direction of the story. The second half is noted for its deep emotional impact and a shocking climax twist that has become a talking point.

The film unit has encouraged everyone who missed the theatrical release to watch this family entertainer on OTT.