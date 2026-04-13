NTR’s Beast Mode Transformation for Dragon Goes Viral

Jr NTR has left fans amazed with his massive physical transformation for his upcoming film Dragon. The actor recently shared a powerful gym picture, which quickly went viral on social media.

In the photo, Jr NTR is seen showcasing a well-built V-shaped physique, with broad shoulders, a slim waist, and clearly defined back muscles. His strong and toned appearance highlights the intense effort he has put into fitness and training.

The transformation reflects his dedication to preparing for an action-packed role, with reports suggesting that he has been following a strict workout routine and diet to achieve this look. His “beast mode” avatar has significantly increased excitement among fans.

The film, tentatively titled Dragon, is being directed by Prashanth Neel and is currently in the shooting phase. Recent rumours about schedule issues were also dismissed, confirming that the project is progressing as planned.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also has other big projects lined up, including Devara 2, which is expected to begin soon. With his latest transformation going viral, expectations for Dragon have gone even higher.