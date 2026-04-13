Dacoit 3 Days BO: 40 Crore Plus WW Gross

The makers of Dacoit have strategically structured the film’s finances, ensuring a strong recovery even before its theatrical release. Mounted on a total budget of ₹65 crore, including publicity expenses, the film has already recouped a significant portion through non-theatrical deals. Starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the film opened to positive reviews.

According to trade estimates, nearly ₹48 crore has been recovered through the sale of various non-theatrical rights. These include Telugu OTT, satellite, and audio rights, along with Hindi OTT, satellite, and audio rights for the straight (non-dubbed) version.

Being a bilingual project, Dacoit has effectively tapped into both Telugu and Hindi markets, enabling the makers to secure the bulk of their investment upfront. This dual-market strategy has substantially reduced the financial risk typically associated with big-budget productions.

With most of the investment already recovered, the film now needs approximately ₹17 crore from theatrical collections to enter the profit zone and achieve a clean hit status.

Trade analysts note that this favorable break-even equation puts Dacoit in a comfortable position at the box office, as even a moderate theatrical performance could ensure profitability. The film’s overall success will now depend on its opening response and sustained run in theatres.

Dacoit Budget & Break-Even Breakdown :

Dacoit budget: ₹65 crores (including publicity)

Out of this:

₹48 crores have already been recovered through non-theatrical rights, which include:

Telugu OTT rights

Telugu satellite rights

Telugu audio rights

Hindi OTT rights (straight not dub)

Hindi satellite rights (straight not dub)

Hindi audio rights (straight not dub)

Being a bilingual project, the film has smartly leveraged both Telugu and Hindi markets to secure a major portion of its investment even before release.

👉 Dacoit needs ₹17 crores from theatrical collections to enter the profit zone for clean hit status.