Mrunal Thakur's Wedding Rumours Surface After Allu Aravind's Remark

Rumours about Mrunal Thakur getting married to a Telugu person have recently gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion among fans. The buzz started after Allu Aravind made a light-hearted remark at a film event, suggesting that Mrunal should marry a Telugu man and settle in Hyderabad. The comment, though made in a humorous tone, quickly caught attention online and began circulating widely.

As the video spread, fans began reacting in large numbers, with many playfully calling her a “Telugu daughter-in-law.” Some even went a step further by linking her name with various Telugu actors, which added to the growing speculation. A few social media posts also claimed that earlier rumours about her personal life might be true, further fueling the ongoing discussion.

Despite the viral buzz, there has been no official confirmation from Mrunal Thakur or her team regarding any marriage plans. The current rumours appear to be based entirely on a casual comment and online chatter. Meanwhile, the actress continues to focus on her career, especially with her increasing presence in Telugu cinema. For now, the marriage talk remains unverified and should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed news.