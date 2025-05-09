Single Movie Twitter Review: A Fun Ride!

Sree Vishnu's new movie 'Single' has found a positive hearing on Twitter following its premiere. The comedy-drama movie has been lauded for having non-stop comedy and Sree Vishnu's acting.

Twitter audience members who saw the premieres have posted their reviews, and they appear to be impressed with how much the movie made them laugh. They have applauded Sree Vishnu's timing and the movie's new approach to comedy.

The people have gone to Twitter to post their ratings, stating that 'Single' promises unlimited fun from the beginning to the end. They have enjoyed the movie's capacity to offer a blend of romance, emotions, and humor.

Some popular tweets are the appreciation of the performance of Sree Vishnu, with people commenting that he performs "భయంకరమైన కామెడీ" (terrific comedy). People have also enjoyed how the film can make them laugh without worrying about making sense.

According to the Twitter reviews, 'Single' is a promising comedy-drama that will entertain viewers. Sree Vishnu's acting and the new approach of the film towards comedy have been appreciated, and it is a must-watch for comedy genre fans.

#Single First Half is filled with LOL moments, non stop witty one-liners, memes hurled at us from us all directions. @sreevishnuoffl and Vennela Kishore are in top form, not a dull moment, you blink and you would miss a comedy scene. Top Notch Entertainment !! pic.twitter.com/ML1roXzwUy — The Vincible 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@TheVincible) May 9, 2025

146. #Subham Shubham has its flaws but is a hilarious, light-hearted ride with great crowd moments & a sweet surprise in the second half! Shalini mental masssss performance 🙏🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️ Worth recommending!❤️ 2025 | Movies | Theatre pic.twitter.com/mBT6rPWAR0 — Surya (@suryaatmovies) May 8, 2025

First Half Completed....♥️ Sri Vishnu anna As usual thana comedy timing tho adaragottadu 👌😂 One man show 🙌 Vennala kishore rocked 🤟 Madly Waiting for the second Half 🤩🤩#Single https://t.co/HiWMOp37i8 — ✨Yuganiki Okkadu💫 (@raavan888) May 9, 2025

Also read: Subham Movie Twitter Review: Samantha's movie gets positive response!