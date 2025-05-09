Single Movie Twitter Review: A Fun Ride!

May 09, 2025, 10:33 IST
Sree Vishnu's new movie 'Single' has found a positive hearing on Twitter following its premiere. The comedy-drama movie has been lauded for having non-stop comedy and Sree Vishnu's acting.

Twitter audience members who saw the premieres have posted their reviews, and they appear to be impressed with how much the movie made them laugh. They have applauded Sree Vishnu's timing and the movie's new approach to comedy.

The people have gone to Twitter to post their ratings, stating that 'Single' promises unlimited fun from the beginning to the end. They have enjoyed the movie's capacity to offer a blend of romance, emotions, and humor.

Some popular tweets are the appreciation of the performance of Sree Vishnu, with people commenting that he performs "భయంకరమైన కామెడీ" (terrific comedy). People have also enjoyed how the film can make them laugh without worrying about making sense.

According to the Twitter reviews, 'Single' is a promising comedy-drama that will entertain viewers. Sree Vishnu's acting and the new approach of the film towards comedy have been appreciated, and it is a must-watch for comedy genre fans.

