Raghava Lawrence donates one lakh to poor farm labourer who lost money to termites!

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Well known actor, director and producer Raghava Lawrence has come to the rescue of a farm labourer, whose family had lost their life time earnings of a lakh to termites.

Recently, television news channels had reported the case of a poor farm labourer's family that was in distress as the money they had been saving by putting it in a box and burying it in the ground was destroyed by termites.

The poor labourer and his family were in shock when they discovered that their hard earned money had been destroyed by termites.

Actor Raghava Lawrence, who happened to learn of their condition through news channels, has now returned to them whatever they had lost.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor wrote, "Hi Everyone, I came across the news that a coolie family lost one lakh of their many years of savings due to termites. My heart sank thinking about what they must’ve gone through. So, I’m happy to contribute the lost money for them. Thanks to the media and people involved in reaching this news to me. #Maatram #Serviceisgod."

He also posted a video in which he surprised the family by placing a sum of one lakh in a box and returning it to them.

Raghava Lawrence, who is known to be a philanthropist, came in for widespread appreciation when in an event in 2023 he told his fans that he did not want them at his film functions because he did not want to encroach on their time.

While working on director Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X, the actor told his fans, "I've got to know that you, my fans, are feeling bad about me not inviting you to film events. I will not assign responsibilities nor will I invite you to my film functions for I do not wish to encroach upon your time. I know how much you will have to spend if you have to come here. That is because I too was a fan before I became a star. I don't need your claps for any stage or in any audio function. You spend on bus fare to come here and also to stay in hotels and on food. Please spend that money on your parents. Spend your time on your work. I will not use you. You are already helping us a lot by watching our film."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.