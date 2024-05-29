Shruti Haasan's New Single Navigates Breakups, Self-Love, and Healing

Actress Shruti Haasan shared her new composition on Instagram. In the video, she plays and sings her original song on the piano.

Her composed song deals with self-love, breakups, and the healing process. Fans interpret this as a peek into her personal life, especially after she confirmed her breakup with doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika.

During an ask-me-anything session on Instagram, the actress revealed that she would now concentrate solely on her career post-breakup.

Shruti and Santanu began their relationship in 2020, during the COVID phase, and cohabited at Shruti's Mumbai residence.

Regarding her career, Shruti Haasan, who was recently featured in "Salaar Part-1" and the Tamil musical "Inimel," is set to appear in "Salaar Part-2," alongside stars Prabhas and Prithviraj.