Severe Backlash from Doctors Over Samantha's Free Advice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's free medical advise got a severe backlash from medical experts. Trained doctors are finding fault with Sam's free medical advise without knowing the consequences and its dangerous side effects.

Samantha recently shared an Instagram story suggesting an "alternative approach" to treating viral infections by using a nebulizer with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and distilled water. However, medical experts strongly criticize this advice, warning of the potential dangers.

Dr. Rituja Ugalmugle, an internal medicine specialist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai, says hydrogen peroxide nebulization has significant risks. She explains that hydrogen peroxide can cause oxidative stress, mucosal irritation, and other serious respiratory issues. Inhaling hydrogen peroxide can lead to acute lung injury, chemical burns, and infections if non-sterile solutions are used.

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as "The Liver Doc," criticized Samantha even more harshly, calling her "health and science illiterate" for promoting this dangerous practice. He said that in a "rational and scientifically progressive society," she should be "charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars." However, he later softened his criticism and removed his call for her arrest.

In response to the backlash, Samantha shared YouTube links to videos of doctors recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulization. However, the medical community is strongly against this approach. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America explicitly warns against nebulizing and breathing in hydrogen peroxide, stating that "this is dangerous" during COVID-19 times.

Many medical experts believe Samantha's recommendation, despite her good intentions, could put her millions of followers at risk. However, Samantha seems unwilling to change her stance.