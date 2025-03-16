Samantha Hospitalized, Fans Express Concern

Tollywood actress Samantha's recent Instagram post has left her fans worried. The post shows her lying on a hospital bed with an IV drip attached to her hand, raising concerns about her health. Samantha has been battling myositis, a rare condition, for some time, which has made her followers anxious about her well-being.

Despite her health struggles, Samantha made a strong return with the series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She is currently working on the movie Rakt Brahmand and is also producing a film titled Maa Inti Bangaram, in which she plays a significant role. Under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, she recently launched her first project Shubham, which has already begun shooting.

Her recent hospital post has sparked a lot of speculation online, with fans eagerly awaiting an update on her health. While no official statement has been made, her fans continue to send their best wishes and support, hoping for a speedy recovery.

As of now, there has been no further update on her condition. Fans remain hopeful and patiently await more information.