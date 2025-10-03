Samantha’s Instagram Post for Dussehra 2025 Fuels Rumors of a New Beginning with Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again set tongues wagging. On the festive occasion of Dasara, she surprised her fans by announcing "new beginnings" – this time by stepping into a brand-new house. Samantha shared glimpses of her fresh start on Instagram, including pictures of her puja room and an artistic “SAM” logo on the wall of her new residence.

What caught attention, though, is the mystery. Samantha hasn’t revealed whether this dream house is in Hyderabad or Mumbai. The secrecy has fueled gossip in film circles, especially with whispers linking her to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK fame. While Samantha called it a new beginning, the industry is abuzz: is this just about a new house, or the start of a new chapter in her personal life too?

Fans have flooded her with congratulatory messages, but insiders hint there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Samantha, who started her career with Ye Maaya Chesave and delivered blockbusters like Brindavanam, Dookudu, Eega, Rangasthalam and even dazzled in the Pushpa item number, has been carefully balancing her acting and production ventures. Recently, she even produced and appeared in the film Shubham. Currently, she’s busy with Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

But away from the spotlight, speculation refuses to die down: Is Samantha’s “new house” a quiet nest for a bigger personal twist involving Raj Nidimoru? Only time will tell.