Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hospitalised Again? Pic Goes Viral

South India’s popular actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose last movie ‘Khushi’ failed to impress the trade analysts at the box office, has been hospitalized yet again. The Shaakuntalam actor was earlier diagnosed with auto-immune diesease called myositis and the photo of the actor getting medical help in a hospital is now going viral on the social media.

Samantha shared a pic of her on Instagram which shows the actor lying on a hospital bed and getting some fluids infused through her hand.

The Khushi actor has taken some much-deserved break from work and travelling and focusing on her health. She keeps sharing her travel and medical dairies with her fans.

Couple of months ago, Samantha wrapped up her shooting for Citadel. The upcoming Indian TV series is set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. A little birdie tells us that she will make her Bollywood debut soon. She is expected to star opposite Salman Khan.