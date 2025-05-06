Samantha on Naga Chaitanya, Divorce and Second Marriage: Won’t Talk About My Personal Life

Samantha's name often brings to mind her high-profile divorce from Naga Chaitanya, son of actor Nagarjuna. The couple, who married after a whirlwind romance, separated just four years later, with much of the criticism falling on Samantha at the time. Over the years, however, this controversy has mostly faded from public memory.

Despite the initial backlash, Samantha has continued to thrive in her career. Over time, she has occasionally faced mild trolling on social media and in interviews, but she has remained unfazed. Following the divorce, Samantha bravely opened up about her battle with the autoimmune disease Myositis, which forced her to take a break from acting for medical treatment. Now, she’s gearing up for the release of her new film Shubham.

Shubham marks Samantha’s debut as a producer, and the film is set to release on May 9. Recently, she hosted a pre-release event in Visakhapatnam to promote the movie. In a media interaction in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Samantha shared details about the film and, importantly, announced her decision to keep her personal life private from now on, emphasizing that she no longer wishes to discuss it publicly.

This comes amid reports that her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala last year, with the couple enjoying their family life. At the same time, rumors have surfaced about Samantha’s alleged relationship with Family Man director Raj Nidimoru, with speculations about a possible wedding, though clarity on these reports is still awaited.