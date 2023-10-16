Salaar CG Quality Work Poses Threat To Pre-Release Business

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar has been raising a lot of doubts among the distributors. Actually, the film was supposed to be released on September 28, 2023.

Due to a delay in VFX and CG work, it has been postponed to December 22, 2023.

Salaar's doubtful business

We have learnt from our sources that the CG work of Salaar seems to be very poor, making the buyers quote less-than-expected rates. The CG work of poor quality is posing a threat to the film's business potential.

That's why a couple of movies which were scheduled during the same week of its release have been pushed further or are getting postponed.

Well, only time can tell the reality ground check of Salaar.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is produced by Homable Films. Keep watching this space for more updates.