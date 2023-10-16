Men’s ODI WC: Key to Australia’s win will be top-order runs in power-play, someone to get a hundred, says Paine

Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) As Australia look to get their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup on track when they face Sri Lanka on Monday afternoon, former Test captain Tim Paine believes the key to winning for the five-time champions will be the top-order getting runs in power-play and either of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith or Marnus Labuschagne making a century.

Australia’s campaign is under a bit of dark clouds after facing losses to India on a spin-friendly pitch in Chennai and against South Africa on a bouncy Lucknow pitch. As of now, they are now at the bottom of the points table with zero points, as Afghanistan moved past them post a 69-run upset win over England in New Delhi on Sunday.

“I think the keys to winning tonight are top-order runs in that power play and not only do we need a fast start, but we need someone to go on. We need more partnerships. We need someone in that top three or four to get a big hundred because I think when we talk about the Australian’s playing spin not being great.”

“What gets overlooked is our is our top three getting out, and then our middle order is having to start against spin. It's not that we can't play spin. These are the best players in Australia. They can play spin, but starting against spin in India is difficult,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

He also hopes that Australia get their tactics right in a must-win game after erring in execution in their first two matches. “I think if you're trying to do something other than you weren't for the first two games, it feels a bit panicky, a bit reactive. You don't want to be like that. I think you want to keep things really consistent.”

“They know the way they want to play. It might not have looked like that to us because the first few games have been a bit of a mess really in terms of batting. But that's been execution, I think. I think they know the way they want to play. I think they know they need to get 350 plus. I think they know they need to be more proactive against spin. They just haven't executed it.”

Just like Australia, Sri Lanka are yet to get off the mark in points table and Paine expressed concerns over the team’s win will increase if Sri Lanka bat first and set up a big chase for the Pat Cummins-led side.

“Who would have thought they heading into this World Cup we’d be 0-2 looking at Sri Lanka as a danger game. Not an ideal situation, is it? Sri Lanka are also 0-2, but they've had one massive difference to us – their two scores so far have been 340 which was chased down and then 328 against South Africa who unfortunately got 428.”

“Sri Lanka's strength is clearly in their batting. They'd be mad if they didn't pick three spinners. I'm not worried because again, I think if we play our best cricket, we can beat any team in the world. But I tell you what if Sri Lanka ends up batting first and putting 300 plus on the scoreboard, I’m worried. I’m seriously worried,” he concluded.

