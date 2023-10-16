BBT7: Shivaji Walks Out From The Show

Shivaji Bigg Boss: Actor Shivaji surprised everyone when he decided to get locked up inside of the house. That's not all, he is one of the most popular contestants of the ongoing season. He has garnered a lot of support from the show lovers.

Shivaji's health condition

Shivaji is not keeping well for a few days. It is said that Shivaji walked out of the show voluntarily due to health reasons.

On the other hand, there is also rumour that Shivaji will be re-entering the house in Monday's episode.

However, there is no official confirmation whether Shivaji is really part of the game or not.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.