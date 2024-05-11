Rashmika to Share Screen With Vijay Deverakonda Again?

Rumours are swirling that Rashmika Mandanna might reunite on-screen with Vijay Deverakonda for the actor's upcoming film 'VD14.' The pair previously set hearts racing with their sizzling chemistry in the hit movie 'Geetha Govindam.'

Fans are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of seeing the iconic duo together again. Though Rashmika and Vijay have repeatedly denied dating rumours, their dynamic on-screen chemistry always sparks interest.

According to sources, Vijay is eager to cast Rashmika in 'VD14' to recreate their previous success. The actor hopes to bounce back after a string of flops, including 'Liger,' 'Khushi,' and 'Family Star.'

In a recent interview, Rashmika expressed interest in reuniting with Vijay if the right script comes along. Though their last film, 'Dear Comrade,' underwhelmed, 'VD14' offers them a chance to reignite their on-screen magic and create a successful venture reminiscent of the past.

Directed by 'Taxiwala's Rahul Sankrityan, 'VD14' is one of three projects announced on Vijay's birthday. The actor will also star in Gowtham Tinnanuri's 'VD12' and Ravi Kiran Kola's 'SVC59'.

While official confirmation is awaited, fans are eagerly anticipating the potential pairing of Rashmika and Vijay in 'VD14.'