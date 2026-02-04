Rashmika Confirms Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda: Feb 26 is the Date

Wedding speculation surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has once again intensified, with fresh buzz suggesting that the two actors may be set to tie the knot later this month in Udaipur.

While both stars have remained tight-lipped despite earlier reports of a private engagement in October 2025, Rashmika’s recent interaction with a paparazzo has fuelled renewed excitement among fans. The moment, captured on video and widely shared online, has been interpreted by many as a subtle confirmation of the long-rumoured wedding date.

In the clip, Rashmika is seen at an airport waving at fans who call out her name. She obliges a photographer’s request to remove her mask and pose. When the paparazzo congratulates her, the actor responds with a smile and asks in Telugu, “Deniki ra?” (For what?). He replies, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am.” Rashmika neither corrects him nor dismisses the claim. Instead, she nods, blushes and smiles—an exchange that fans were quick to read as telling.

Soon after the video surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans also pointed out that Rashmika has been discreetly concealing what appears to be an engagement ring in recent public appearances, adding further fuel to the speculation.

According to a December report by Hindustan Times, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to get married on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. The report also claimed that a reception for film industry friends is planned in Hyderabad following the wedding.

Despite the mounting buzz and viral moments, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has issued an official statement confirming the wedding, keeping fans guessing as anticipation continues to build.