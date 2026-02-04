Massive Crowds Escort Jagan En Route to Ambati Rambabu’s House in Guntur

Former AP CM and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring Guntur district, where he is scheduled to visit the residence of former minister Ambati Rambabu, whose house was allegedly vandalised in an attack by ruling party leaders. Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet and console Ambati Rambabu’s family members as part of the visit.

Earlier in the day, Jagan began his journey to Ambati Rambabu’s house amid a massive turnout of party workers, supporters and local residents. Large crowds gathered along the route, with YSRCP cadres and admirers accompanying his convoy on foot and on vehicles. Supporters showered flowers on Jagan’s vehicle, raising slogans and extending a rousing welcome, as the convoy moved slowly due to the sheer volume of people.

Roads leading to Guntur witnessed heavy congestion as thousands converged to participate in the visit. YSRCP leaders said the turnout reflected growing public anger against the ruling coalition government, which they accused of promoting “jungle raj” in the state. Protesters were seen opposing what they described as the government’s “Red Book” culture, with slogans raised against alleged intimidation and violence.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders alleged that the coalition government attempted to obstruct Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit by preventing supporters and party workers from reaching the venue. However, these efforts failed as crowds pressed ahead and cleared the way for their leader. Supporters accused the government of resorting to conspiracies to block the visit, asserting that people stood united in defiance and ensured that Jagan’s programme continued unhindered.

Tension prevailed in parts of Guntur, with both local residents and YSRCP cadres expressing anger over recent developments and alleged attacks on opposition leaders, even as Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit turned into a show of strength for the party.