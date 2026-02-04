Trump H1B Policy Impact: Google Scouts Massive Office Space in Bengaluru

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly strengthening its presence in India by securing a large office space in Bengaluru. According to recent reports, the tech giant has finalized a lease for one office tower and obtained options for two additional buildings at Alembic City, a prominent commercial hub located in the Whitefield technology corridor.

Large-Scale Workspace in the Pipeline

The combined area of the three proposed buildings is estimated at 2.4 million square feet, highlighting the company’s long-term growth strategy in the region. The first tower is likely to become operational within the next few months, while construction of the remaining two buildings is expected to be completed by 2026.

If Alphabet proceeds with all three properties, the expanded campus could house as many as 20,000 new employees. Such a move would significantly increase the company’s workforce in India and may even result in more than doubling its current employee base.

India Emerging as a Strategic Hub

Industry observers believe that evolving global immigration policies—particularly higher H1B visa costs and tighter regulations introduced during the Trump administration—have encouraged multinational firms to invest more heavily in their Indian operations. Expanding local offices allows companies to tap into India’s vast talent pool while managing operational expenses more efficiently.

More Expansion Likely

Alphabet’s planned development signals growing confidence among global technology firms in India’s business ecosystem. With Bengaluru continuing to attract major investments, similar expansion announcements from other leading corporations could follow in the near future.

The move reinforces the city’s reputation as one of the world’s leading technology centers and underscores India’s increasing importance in the global innovation landscape.

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