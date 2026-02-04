Eid Al Fitr 2026: Expected Dates and Public Holidays After Ramadan

Eid Al Fitr is among the most awaited public holidays in Dubai, marking a joyful conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan. The festival is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, festive meals, and acts of charity, bringing communities together across the UAE.

Significance of Eid Al Fitr

Eid Al Fitr is one of the two most important Islamic festivals observed by Muslims worldwide. The occasion signifies the completion of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The term Eid Al Fitr translates to “festival of breaking the fast” and is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Public Holiday in Dubai

In the UAE, Eid Al Fitr is an official public holiday. The break usually begins on Ramadan 30 (if Ramadan lasts 30 days) or Shawwal 1, and continues until Shawwal 3. Depending on the lunar calendar and moon sighting, residents can expect either a three-day or four-day holiday.

When Is Eid Al Fitr in 2026?

Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, the exact dates of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr vary each year. For 2026, there are several possible scenarios for the start of Eid Al Fitr in Dubai, depending on the length of Ramadan and the beginning of the preceding month, Shaban.

Astronomical estimates suggest that Ramadan is most likely to begin around February 19, 2026, although an earlier start on February 18 is considered less probable.

Possible Eid Al Fitr Holiday Scenarios

If Ramadan starts on February 19 and lasts 29 days, Eid Al Fitr would likely begin on Friday, March 20, resulting in a three-day long weekend in Dubai.

If Ramadan begins on February 18 and runs for 30 days, the holiday would start on Friday, March 20 and extend until Monday, March 23, creating a four-day break.

If Ramadan starts on February 18 and lasts 29 days, Eid Al Fitr could begin on Thursday, March 19, with official holidays ending on Saturday, March 21, which, when combined with Sunday, would also result in a four-day weekend.

If both Shaban and Ramadan have 30 days, the first day of Shawwal would fall on Saturday, March 21, again providing a four-day holiday from Friday, March 20 to Monday, March 23.

Moon Sighting and Final Confirmation

While these dates can be forecast in advance, the official start of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr in the UAE is confirmed by the moon sighting committee closer to the time. As a result, residents are advised to wait for official announcements for final holiday confirmation.

A Time of Celebration After Ramadan

Eid Al Fitr in Dubai is a time of gratitude, celebration, and togetherness following a month of devotion and self-discipline during Ramadan. Whether it brings a long weekend or an extended break, the festival remains a highlight of the year for families and communities across the UAE.