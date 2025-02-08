Rashmika Behind Ranbir Kapoor Lending Voice for Vijay Deverakonda's VD12?

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for Vijay Deverakonda's VD12. Reports say that Ranbir Kapoor has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD12. As per an industry source, "Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his much-anticipated ‘VD12’ releasing this year. But what's exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser, which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday." This unexpected collaboration between two superstars has amplified anticipation, promising a power-packed cinematic experience.

Interestingly, speculations are rife that Rashmika Mandanna may have played a key role in making this collaboration happen. Rashmika shared a great bond with Ranbir during the shoot of ‘Animal,’ and as the film turned out to be a massive success, their friendship grew stronger. On the other hand, it is no longer a secret that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda share a close relationship, further fueling the buzz that she could have influenced Ranbir Kapoor’s involvement in VD12.

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster movie Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri as the female leads.

With Rashmika’s connection to both Ranbir and Vijay, fans are eager to see if this marks the beginning of more cross-industry collaborations in the future. Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited film, VD12, is set to hit theaters soon. On February 12, the teaser of ‘VD12’ will be unveiled. After a long time, Vijay is set to return to the intense action genre, his last being the iconic ‘Arjun Reddy’.