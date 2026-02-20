Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda Plan Private Wedding with High Security: Report

South Indian film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for what is expected to be one of Tollywood’s most talked-about weddings in recent times. Scheduled for February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, the couple has reportedly taken extraordinary steps to keep the ceremony private and secure by hiring an international security agency to manage the event.

The security team will work along with local authorities to make sure only invited guests are allowed inside the venue. Strict arrangements are being made to prevent photos or videos from leaking online.

Sources say the wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only close family members and a few friends in attendance. A no-phone policy is also expected at the venue to maintain privacy.

Although wedding rumours have been circulating for some time, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed the details. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement or pictures from the ceremony.

The couple has always kept their relationship low-key, and it looks like they want their wedding to be just as private and special.