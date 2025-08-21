RAPO's Andhra King Taluka Set for November 28 Release Worldwide

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni’s unique entertainer Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, has already generated strong buzz with its captivating title glimpse and the blockbuster first single. The title teaser, which portrayed Ram as a die-hard movie buff, struck a chord with audiences and created massive anticipation. Building on the momentum, the first single Nuvvunte Chaley, composed by the dynamic duo Vivek & Mervin, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and penned by Ram Pothineni himself, quickly went viral, winning hearts across the board.

Now, the makers have officially announced the film’s theatrical release date. Andhra King Taluka will hit the big screens worldwide on November 28, which is a perfect date for the film’s release. The release date poster showcases Ram in a stylish and spirited avatar, exuding charm and confidence, setting the tone for a celebration at cinemas.

The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead opposite Ram, while Kannada Superstar Upendra plays a celebrated film superstar. The ensemble cast includes renowned talents like Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, and VTV Ganesh, all in pivotal roles.

Andhra King Taluka is crafted by a team of seasoned technicians. Siddhartha Nuni handles the cinematography, Sreekar Prasad is on board as editor, and Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer.

With the release date now revealed, the makers are all set to intensify the promotional campaign, gearing up to bring this vibrant entertainer to audiences worldwide.

