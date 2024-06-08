Ranbir Kapoor's Shirtless Pic Sets Internet on Fire

Jun 08, 2024, 14:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ranbir Kapoor Swoons Fans With His Chiselled Abs

Ranbir's Look from Animal Movie Strikes Chords

Ranbir Kapoor is killing it in Bollywood right now. His long hair, beard, and moustache look for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s "Animal" is making waves on social media.

Aalim Hakim, the celebrity hairstylist, has been sharing some unseen pictures of his looks, and trust me, you won't be able to take your eyes off him. Even his co-star Bobby Deol couldn't stop himself from gushing over him.

Bobby Deol's reaction to Ranbir's look is priceless.

