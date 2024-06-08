Forces destroy Abrams tank in Ukraine's Avdiivka: Russian Defence Ministry

Moscow, June 8 (IANS) The Russian Defence Ministry said that forces destroyed an Abrams tank and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the artillerymen of the Centre group, using a high-precision Krasnopol artillery shell, damaged an M1 Abrams tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Avdiivka, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry noted that the Krasnopol shell was fired from a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, with an Orlan-30 drone guiding the shell and controlling the target engagement.

An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone operated by a special forces unit within the Centre group, it added.

