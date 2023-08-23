Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan To Feature In Multi-Starrer Movie?

Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are all set to treat the audience with their new combo. Yes, what you read is right. Rana and Dulquer are all set to feature together in a new movie.

The latest report reveals that a new director approached Duqluer with the script, he liked it, but they haven't narrated the story to Rana yet. If Rana likes the story after the narration, then, there is a possibility for the duo to join hands together for the movie.

More details about the film are awaited.

In the meantime, Dulqer is awaiting the release of King Of Kotha, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 24.

King of Kotha is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The film has been directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy.