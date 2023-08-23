King of Kotha First Day Collection Prediction

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has a crazy fan following across the globe. He was last seen in Sita Ramam, the film was a major hit at the box office. Dulquer Salmaan is all set to treat his fans this Friday with King of Kotha.

Yes, the film will be released in theatres on 24, August i.e. tomorrow. According to reports, King Of Kotha tickets are selling like hotcakes in Kerala and other states.

Looking at the buzz for the film and advance booking, King Of Kotha is estimated to collect double digits on opening day at the box office. Probably, King Of Kotha might estimate to collect Rs 15 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

King of Kotha is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The film has been directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy.

Keep watching this space for King Of Kotha's review and collections.