Ram Charan takes up Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s challenge: Deets Inside

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka’s upcoming comedy entertainer has gained a lot of attention already, thanks to the coming together of these two extremely talented actors. On the 7th of this month, 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is getting ready for worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The makers are currently busy with promotions. As part of the promotion he visited many cities in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days and created solid buzz for the film. Now miss Anushka Shetty joined the promotions in an unique way. Anushka is playing chef in this film, so she shared her favourite food item recipe on social media yesterday, kickstarting the MSMP recipe challenge.

She also tagged Pan india Rebel star Prabhas and asked him share his recipe. Prabhas loves food and loves to feed others. Immediately darling shared his favorite food recipe on social media. Prabhas favourite food is Royyala Pulav (Prawns Pulva) and tagged Ram Charan to take up the challenge.

Now today Mega Powerstar Ram Charan takes up the challemge thrown by Rebel star Prabhas. He shared his favourite food recipe on social media. And he invited Rana Daggubati to take part in amazing MSMP recipe challenge. This is an unique and creative way to promote the film.

The film also carrying good buzz among audience and movie lovers. Now recently the film got mega Appreciation from none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi, who always encourages young talent with his words.

Written and Directed by Mahesh Babu, the film is produced by Vamsi-Pramod. The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film is produced under the UV Creations banner.