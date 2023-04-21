Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Set New Record:Deets Inside

Ram Charan, the heartthrob of millions of fans worldwide, has once again broken all records with his latest video on Vanity Fair's YouTube channel. Titled ''RRR' Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars', this video has garnered over 6.5 million views and counting, making it the most viewed video on the channel to date. The video captures the global star Ram Charan and his beautiful wife Upasana in the moments leading up to one of the most special days of of their lives, the Oscars, where his film won an award for the famous and viral song "Nattu Nattu".

The video starts with a heartwarming snippet of Ram spraying hair spray on Upasana in her room, setting the tone for the rest of the video, which is filled with glimpses into their private lives. We get a tour of Ram's hotel room, where he shows off his little religious set up, a testament to his strong faith and beliefs. As Ram gets ready and suits up, his charm and suaveness are on full display, making us fall in love with him even more. Meanwhile, Upasana is shown getting draped in her elegant saree and doing her hair and makeup. It is a sight one can not miss, when two come out of their respective rooms, looking red carpet ready. They bow down and seek blessings in front of their religious hotel room set up before they embark on creating history.

The success of the video is a testament to Ram Charan's immense popularity and the fascination that his fans have with his personal life. With millions of views, it is clear that his star power and charisma know no bounds. Ram Charan continues to set new records and break barriers in the entertainment industry. His dedication to his craft, combined with his natural charm and good looks, make him a force to be reckoned with. As he continues to captivate audiences around the world, we can't wait to see what's next for this global superstar. Here's to more records broken, more hearts won over, and more success to him and his wife in their future endeavors.