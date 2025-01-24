Rajkummar Rao to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Biopic

A biopic is being made on the life of Sourav Ganguly, former captain and key player of the Indian cricket team. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is reportedly in talks to play the role of the cricket legend, known as "Dada" in Indian cricket.

Rajkummar Rao, who recently impressed audiences in Stree 2, where he played the lead role, is seen as a strong candidate for the role. His last film Stree 2 was a huge success, earning Rs 800 crore at the box office. Rajkummar also starred in the movie Srikanth, based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

The biopic of Ganguly is being produced by Luv Ranjan, with Vikramaditya Motwane expected to direct the film. Motwane had announced the biopic back in 2021. Before Rajkummar Rao’s name emerged, Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor were also considered for the role. Ayushmann Khurrana had even signed on initially, but later backed out for personal reasons. Ranbir Kapoor was also rumored to be in the running, especially after his appearance with Ganguly during a promotional event for the movie Chocolate Boy.

With Rajkummar Rao now in the spotlight, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the official cast for this much-anticipated film.