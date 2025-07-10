Raghav Juyal Turns Villain for Nani's The Paradise - Watch Video

The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, has been grabbing attention ever since its first look dropped. Directed by Srikanth Odela—who impressed audiences with Dasara—this upcoming film is already among the most eagerly awaited releases. Excitement around the project shot up even more after the makers released a sneak peek called the Raw Statement glimpse.

Now, adding to the hype, the team has welcomed actor and dancer Raghav Juyal on board. They made the announcement on his birthday (July 10), sharing a special behind-the-scenes video that gives fans a look at how director Srikanth Odela shaped Raghav’s character, right down to his appearance.

Known for his standout roles in Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah, Raghav looks set to deliver yet another powerful performance in The Paradise, where he shares the screen with Nani. The film is a period action drama set in the heart of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

“Team The Paradise wishes the talented @raghavjuyal a very Happy Birthday! Welcoming him in a role that’s unique and will take everyone by surprise,” the makers wrote while sharing the video from the film’s sets.

While there’s already buzz about his possible role in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Raghav has now added another feather to his cap by joining this pan-India project alongside Nani.

Interestingly, instead of celebrating his birthday with family or friends, Raghav is spending the day doing what he loves most—working. He’s currently at a dubbing studio, busy with one of his upcoming projects.

Talking about working on his birthday, Raghav said,

“I’m grateful to be working today. For me, doing what I love is the best celebration. Every year I try to grow as an artist, and being on that journey—even on my birthday—feels special. I’m happiest when I’m creating, learning, and pushing myself. That’s the energy I want to keep carrying forward.”

Meanwhile, the makers of The Paradise revealed that they are in talks with a Hollywood studio for a potential collaboration. More updates on that are expected soon.

The Paradise will be released in eight languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish—making it a truly global film. Promising something fresh and bold, it aims to raise the bar for Indian cinema and take it to a wider international audience.

The film is set for a worldwide release on March 26, 2026.

