Rag Mayur’s Star Is on the Rise with Subham and Sivarapalli

After the super success Sivarapalli, Rag Mayur has been on a signing spree! First up, his special appearance in the latest film Subham, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by Praveen Kandregula, is garnering acclaim. “I wanted to thank Samantha garu and Parveen garu for the opportunity,” says Rag Mayur. “My character (Maridesh) Babu is like an extension to what I have done in Cinema Bandi. I loved the quirkiness and the fun spin my character brings, so it was a role that I couldn’t resist. I am glad to see the response for my character, and even happier that the film became a super success.”

Rag Mayur is next seen in director Praveen Kandregula’s third film, Paradha. The actor is paired opposite Anupama Parameswaran. “It’s a full-length role, the way my character is designed and woven into the narrative will be interesting,” he says, adding that the film will be a new social drama promising a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.”

The actor is shooting for another film, a buddy comedy, bankrolled by GA2. He also has Garividi Lakshmi under People Media Factory that is progressing briskly. The film is based on the inspiring story of the iconic Burra Katha artist Garividi Lakshmi from North Andhra Pradesh. “What’s heartening to see all the characters I am doing are different from each other. So, the roles are giving me an opportunity to try different things and be versatile. Working with top production houses is giving me better insights into filmmaking. I am blessed to get great opportunities to work with wonderful technicians. Conversations with them are bringing a different dimension to my acting,” shares Rag Mayur.