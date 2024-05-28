'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene: Strict Rules Imposed on Sets!

As the production of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" progresses under the direction of Sukumar and with the stellar performances of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the team is taking the August 15th release very seriously. Fans can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience.

Currently, the team is busy filming the climax and has implemented strict rules to maintain secrecy around the shoot. They are reportedly shooting two different versions of the climax to keep the ending of Part 2 a mystery and are also considering the possibility of a Part 3 in the future. To prevent any leaks, the production team has restricted the use of phones on set and limited access to the script to a select few individuals. By closely guarding the climax details, the team aims to keep the audience engaged and intrigued until the film’s release.

Additionally, after the release of the first single, "Pushpa Pushpa," the second single, a melody composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is also being released.