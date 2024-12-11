Pushpa 2 Fastest 1000 Crore in Indian Cinema, History Created in 6 Days Box Office- 1002 Crore Poster

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, shattering numerous records at the box office. The pan-India film has now set a remarkable achievement by becoming the fastest film to gross 1000 crore rupees at the box office. According to makers, Pushpa 2 grossed Rs 1002 crore worldwide today, December 11, 2024.

In a surprising turn of events, Allu Arjun, who previously didn't hold a Day 1 box office record, has broken all expectations with this single film. Pushpa 2: The Rule has established a new Day 1 record across 23 states, solidifying Allu Arjun's status as one of the biggest stars in the country today.

According to the latest trade reports, Pushpa 2 earned an astounding Rs 52.50 crore net on Tuesday, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 38 crore net. To the surprise of many, the Hindi version of the film is outpacing the Telugu version in performance.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on December 5th (US Premieres on December 4)), starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.