A Promising Comeback in the Works for Vijay? Deets Inside

Vijay Deverakonda is poised to make a strong comeback after a series of box-office failures. The actor, known for his versatility and dedication, has three new movies lined up, and he plans to announce them on his birthday, May 9th.

The first project, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, will have its title revealed on Deverakonda's birthday. This collaboration promises to showcase the actor's acting prowess freshly and excitingly.

In a surprising move, producer Dil Raju has also decided to team up with Deverakonda again for a rural drama helmed by Ravi Kiran. Their previous outing, 'Family Star', failed at the box office. But Dil Raju is breaking convention by placing his trust in the actor, and the concept poster will be unveiled on May 9th.

Rahul Sankrityan, who has previously worked with Deverakonda in Taxiwala, is also scheduled to collaborate with the actor again. Details about this project will potentially be announced on the same day, adding to the excitement surrounding Deverakonda's comeback.

With these three announcements, Deverakonda aims to send a strong message that his recent failures have not affected his career trajectory. Fans eagerly await the announcements, confident that the talented actor will deliver strong performances in these upcoming projects.