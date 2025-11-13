Priyanka Chopra Calls Hyderabadi Biryani the Best in the World During SSMB 29 Shoot

Who doesn’t love Hyderabadi Biryani? From locals to tourists and global celebrities, the iconic dish has always been a must-try for anyone visiting the City of Pearls. And now, another international star has officially joined the biryani fan club — Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming film SSMB 29, the Bollywood and Hollywood actress recently interacted with fans through an “AskPCJ” session on X (formerly Twitter). When a fan asked how her experience with the Telugu film industry has been so far and whether she had tasted Hyderabadi Biryani, Priyanka’s response instantly won hearts.

She wrote, “It’s still early days for me on the movie but it’s been adiri poyindi!!!! Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.” Her use of Telugu slang and praise for the city’s legendary delicacy delighted fans across platforms.

Meanwhile, excitement surrounding SSMB 29, also known as Globetrotter, continues to skyrocket. Priyanka’s first-look poster, unveiled on Wednesday, has already set social media abuzz. The makers have also confirmed a mega pre-release event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. With director SS Rajamouli leading the event and Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase backing it, the celebration is expected to draw over 50,000 fans.

This grand gathering is poised to become one of the biggest live events in Indian cinema history, further fueling the anticipation for Rajamouli’s global action-adventure.