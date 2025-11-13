YSRCP Mithun Reddy Tears Into Pawan Kalyan: Stop Shooting and Scooting!

YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy has launched a blistering counterattack on actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of spreading baseless allegations and indulging in “shoot-and-scoot politics.” Taking to X, the YSRCP leader dismantled Pawan Kalyan’s claims over alleged illegal land ownership, calling them “utter fabrications born out of hatred.”

Responding sharply to Pawan Kalyan’s comments made during his recent aerial survey, Mithun Reddy wrote, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan, you are good at shooting and scooting. You have done that in the past — remember your red sanders remarks — and ran away after I demanded proof. What you have shot from your helicopter is our legitimate land. We bought it in 2000.”

Pointing out the hollowness of Pawan Kalyan’s accusations, the YSRCP MP from Rajampet reminded him that the YSRCP was not even in power in 2000, when the land was purchased. “Either you are naive or filled with hatred for my family,” he said, challenging the Jana Sena chief to “prove your allegations or apologise publicly.”

In another post, Mithun Reddy added that all details regarding the said property are publicly available documents and have already been scrutinised through proper legal channels. “Inquiries have been conducted and proved that there are no illegalities. Please check the facts before making wild claims,” he asserted.

The YSRCP MP’s rebuttal has put Pawan Kalyan in the dock, exposing what appears to be yet another attempt by the Jana Sena leader to sensationalise without substance. Observers note that Pawan’s pattern of making unverified allegations — from his past red sanders remarks to his latest helicopter “discoveries” — has only undermined his political credibility.

We were not in power in 2000. Either you are naive or filled with hatred for my family. Will you please prove your allegations or apologise? — Mithunreddy (@MithunReddyYSRC) November 13, 2025

While Pawan Kalyan continues to fire accusations from a distance, Mithun Reddy’s point-by-point rebuttal has made it clear: the YSRCP is not in the mood to let politically motivated falsehoods go unanswered.