Telangana SSC Exam 2026: Expected Date Sheet, Exam Format, and Guidelines

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana is likely to release the SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 timetable in early December 2025. As per reports, the Telangana SSC exams will be conducted in February 2026. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in — to check and download the datesheet once it is released.

The timetable will include key details such as the exam dates, timings, and important instructions for students. The exams will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper), following the 80:20 format, where 80% of marks will come from external board examinations and 20% from internal assessments. Each subject will carry a total of 100 marks.

The TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 will be organized by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, for the academic year 2025–26. This examination is one of the most important milestones for students across the state, marking the completion of their secondary education.

How to Download TS SSC Time Table 2026

Students can follow the steps below to download the timetable once it is released:

Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘MAJOR EXAMINATIONS’ section.

Click on ‘SSC’ and then select the link for the SSC Class 10th timetable.

View the schedule and download it for future reference.

Students are advised to start preparing early and keep checking the official website for any updates regarding the Telangana SSC Exam 2026 timetable and related announcements.

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