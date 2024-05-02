Pragya's Dance Video: Absolute Treat!

Renowned actress Pragya Jaiswal's recent dance video on Instagram has become an absolute treat for her fans and followers. Pragya, known for her work primarily in Telugu cinema, mesmerized fans with her graceful dance moves and ethereal presence.

On the occasion of International Dance Day, celebrated on April 29th, Jaiswal took to social media to express her profound love for dancing. In the viral video, Pragya can be seen gracefully performing various dance routines on stage, mesmerizing fans with her elegant moves and joyful expression.

In the caption, Jaiswal highlighted her passion for the art form, stating, "Dancing is and will always remain my first love, be it in my room at midnight or on a stage with an audience, dance will forever be my happy place."

The video quickly gained traction on the internet, drawing praise from fans. Many praised the actress for her exceptional dance skills, while others expressed a desire to join her on the dance floor. Jaiswal's celestial presence as she danced merrily won over countless admirers.

Pragya Jaiswal made her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu film "Kanche" and has since appeared in several other prominent Telugu movies. Her role as an IAS officer in the 2021 action thriller "Akhanda" garnered widespread acclaim.

Beyond her accomplished career in Telugu cinema, Jaiswal recently completed filming for her upcoming Bollywood comedy-drama, "Khel Khel Mein." The multi-starrer features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles

Also Read: Big: Superstar Rajinikanth's Biopic Confirmed, Check Out Who Bagged Rights!