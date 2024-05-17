Miral Movie Review

Miral is one of the new releases at the box-office. It is playing at cinemas in the Telugu States. Starring Bharath and Vani Bhojan as a husband-wife duo, the film belongs to the slasher thriller genre. Let's find out what the film is about in this review.

Plot:

The story revolves around a husband and his terrified wife. The story opens with Rama (Vani Bhojan) experiencing a terrifying nightmare in which a masked stranger attempts to exterminate her family. Another incident signifying bad omen takes place in the family. Rama starts fearing that their lives are being disturbed by a mysterious force. In an effort to appease Gods, Rama and her husband Hari (Bharath) decide to visit Rama's Kula Devatha's temple in a village. After performing the necessary rituals, they plan to return home the same night, only to witness the nightmare of Rama becoming a reality. Who is behind the mask? Why is he after the beleaguered couple? Will the family find an escape at all?

Performances:

Both Bharath and Vani Bhojan look the parts they play in this thriller. Since they are a married couple, their body language had to look somewhat stiff and amiable.

The film also has effective performances by K.S. Ravikumar, Meerakrishnan, Rajkumar, and Kaavya Arivumani. While most of the artists are familiar to the Tamil audience more than the Telugu audience, none of the artists look out of place in the larger scheme of things.

Analysis:

'Miral' relies on a unique screenplay technique that makes the viewer revisit the entire first half in mind in the second half. The climax is especially on unexpected lines. Slasher thriller genre's rules and principles have been put to the best possible use by director M Sakthivel.

The music by Prasad S N only adds a layer of jump scare to the proceedings. Even when the film takes a holiday on the logic front, the viewer is pulled into its world. Cinematographer Suresh Bala's work also elevates the mood.

The film goes beyond the regular cliches associated with the genre. The level of suspense goes on a different tangent without adding forced twists.

Verdict:

Miral offers thrills and suspense. The viewer must follow the screenplay from start to end to have a rewarding experience.