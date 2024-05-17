First Look: Average Student Nani's Poster Is Intense & Bold

Pawan Kumar Kothuri made his directorial debut with "Merise Merise" which won appreciation for the wholesome entertainment. The Writer & Director is now testing his luck as a Hero with his second directorial venture titled interestingly "Average Student Nani". Apart from playing the lead role, Writing and Directing the movie, Pawan Kumar K is also producing the movie under his banner Sri Neelakanta Mahadeva Entertainments LLP.

The makers started the promotions of this youthful love, action, and family entertainer by unveiling its first look poster today. The bold and intense first look poster shows the intimacy of the lead pair - Pawan Kumar and Sneha Malviya. Sahiba Bhasin and Viviya Santh are the other heroines in the movie.

Sajeesh Rajendran handles the cinematography of the movie, while Karthik B Kodakandla provides the music. Uddhav SB is the editor of the film.

The other details of the movie are awaited.