Big: Superstar Rajinikanth's Biopic Confirmed, Check Out Who Bagged Rights!

Superstar Rajinikanth's life story will soon hit the big screen. Renowned Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced that he has acquired the rights to make a biopic on the legendary actor's inspiring journey from a bus conductor to an iconic superstar.

Nadiadwala is personally overseeing the script to ensure the film captures Rajinikanth's remarkable rags-to-riches tale. He aims to create a cinematic experience that endures through time and highlights Rajinikanth as a person. Nadiadwala has been spending time with the actor and his family to gather insights.

According to reports, Nadiadwala has signed a massive contract with Rajinikanth for the biopic rights. The producer is not only a huge admirer of the actor's work but also admires him as a person. He strongly believes Rajinikanth's journey deserves global recognition.

Nadiadwala recently shared a photo with Rajinikanth, expressing his honour to collaborate with the legendary star. The Rajinikanth biopic is set to go on floors in 2025, with casting to be finalized once the script is completed.

