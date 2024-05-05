Here's How Rajinikanth Reacted To Ilaiyaraaja's Notice

Superstar Rajinikanth declined to provide detailed comments on the recent copyright controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Coolie.' The legendary actor encountered media personnel at the Chennai airport on Saturday after completing the shoot for 'Vettaiyan' in Mumbai.

When asked about the legal notice sent by the legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja to the producers of 'Coolie' for using a remixed version of his song without permission, Rajinikanth provided a brief response. "That's between Ilaiyaraaja and the producers," he said, avoiding any further elaboration.

The controversy erupted after the release of the 'Coolie' title teaser, which featured Rajinikanth in a fierce avatar as a mafia don. The teaser's background score included a remixed version of Ilaiyaraaja's iconic song 'Va Va Pakkam Va' from the 1983 film 'Thangamagan.'

Ilaiyaraaja alleged that the producers of 'Coolie', Sun Pictures, did not obtain the necessary permissions to use the remixed track composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He demanded that the producers seek proper approvals or face legal action.

Despite the controversy, Rajinikanth expressed happiness over fans' positive reactions to the 'Coolie' teaser. However, he refrained from escalating the issue, seemingly viewing it as a professional dispute between Ilaiyaraaja and the producers.

'Coolie' marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is set against the backdrop of gold smuggling and will not be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe. After wrapping up 'Vettaiyan,' which is 80% complete and scheduled for an October release, Rajinikanth will commence production on 'Coolie.'