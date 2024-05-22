Why RGV Met Vijay Sethupathi?

A photo shared by Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma, in which he is seen interacting with Kollywood sensation 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, has gone viral. Fans speculate about a potential collaboration.

The photo shared by the director showcases the interaction between the two individuals at Vijay Sethupathi's office in Chennai. The director captioned his post on X, "After seeing him many times on SCREEN, I finally met the real @vijaySethuOffl to realize that he is even BETTER in REAL than on SCREEN."

Fans speculate about a potential collaboration despite there being no official announcement from the two.

At work, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Hindi thriller romance film "Merry Christmas," which also starred Katrina Kaif and Radhika Apte.

He also has a few upcoming projects, including the lead role in a silent film titled "Gandhi Talks," starring Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many other prominent actors. He is also set to star in the action drama sequel, "Viduthalai Part 2," alongside Bhavani Sre, Soori, and Manju Warrier in key roles. The actor will mark his 51st film with Arumugakumar, titled "Ace."