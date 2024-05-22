Cannes 2024: Price of Kiara Advani’s Opulent Necklace Will Shock You!

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has turned many heads with her appearance at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. She has been treating her fans with mesmerising pictures of herself from the French Riviera.

Kiara stunned the audience at the Cannes 2024 Cinema Gala dinner with her sartorial choice and accessories. She wore a strapless silk gown from Nedret Taciroglu’s creation for the night. The corset dress was a mix of black and baby pink colour with a fishtail hem and decent train. She accessoried her look with black-lace gloves.

The makeup complemented her overall look. The makeup artist has done a brilliant job as the actress chose a dewy base with blushed and highlighted cheeks, nude lips and well defined eyebrows. She opted for a high bun with front strands to add to her glamour.

However, what stole the show was her opulent necklace. The Kabir Singh actress wore the Serpenti High Jewelry necklace which is priced at an astonishing Rs 30 crore, as reported by some entertainment media news portal. The necklace was designed by the luxurious brand Bulgari. Kiara seemingly opted for the opulent necklace to show her status as a global style icon.

