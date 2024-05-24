Kiara Advani to make her debut in this film industry?

Popular Tamil actor TR Silambarasan aka Simbu aka STR has collaborated with director Desingh Periyasamy for his upcoming project which has been tentatively titled ‘STR 48’. Though the film was conceptualised a year ago, the shooting has not begun yet.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz on the social media is that the makers of the film are in talks with two leading ladies of Bollywood to play the female leads in ‘STR 48’. As per reports, Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani have been approached to play opposite Simbu, who will be playing a dual role in his upcoming movie.

There has been no official confirmation from the actresses yet. If they okay it, this would mark the Kollywood debut of Kapoor and Advani. The fans of Simbu are excited to see these Bollywood heroines against their matinee idol in the period action drama.

