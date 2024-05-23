Bengal CID secures vital clues in mysterious death of Bangladesh MP

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police, which is probing the mysterious death of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim Anar whose body was found in a rented accommodation in New Town near here on Wednesday, claimed on Thursday that it has secured some vital clues in the case.

Sources said the investigating officers have found an empty packet of surgical hand gloves from the flat which hints at the possibility of an attempt to leave no fingerprints behind by the 'assailants'.

Also, two persons named Mustafizur and Faisal, who have been arrested by the Bangladesh Police, had reached Kolkata 10 days before Azim arrived in the city for 'medical treatment'.

The duo reached Kolkata on May 2 and stayed at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Central Kolkata till May 13. The Bangladeshi MP reached the city on May 12 and had gone missing since May 14.

The CID suspects that Mustafizur and Faisal reached Kolkata well in advance to chalk out the plan to 'eliminate' Azim.

The CID has collected the CCTV footage from the hotel where Mustafizur and Faisal stayed, along with details related to their booking.

The hotel staff, sources said, informed the investigating officers that the duo made all payments in cash.

Before going missing, Azim, a three-time MP in Bangladesh, was staying at the residence of his friend Gopal Biswas in Baranagar.

On May 14, he went out after informing Biswas that he would return on the same day. However, he couldn't be traced since then and his mobile phone was also switched off.

