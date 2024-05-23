After Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja Sends Legal Notice to Manjummel Boys Makers

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has served a copyright notice to the makers of the Malayalam blockbuster film Manjummel Boys. The notice alleges unauthorized use of his song "Kanmani Anbodu" from the 1991 film Guna.

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, features the popular song in a crucial sequence. The survival thriller revolves around friends visiting the Guna Caves, named after Kamal Haasan's movie. When one friend falls into a pit, the others fight to rescue him.

Throughout the film, characters reference Guna, adding context for using Ilaiyaraaja's iconic track. However, the composer claims the makers did not seek permission before including the song.

This legal notice comes shortly after Ilaiyaraaja sent a similar notice to the team behind Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie. He objected to their use of his 1983 song "Va Va Pakkam Va" without consent.

While the Manjummel Boys crew had obtained rights from the music label owning Guna's audio, Ilaiyaraaja argues separate permission was required from him as the composer. His notice demands compensation for the song's unlicensed usage, including on OTT platforms.

The film's investors had previously filed cheating allegations against the makers. This new copyright issue raises further questions about the production's legalities. Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram and his team must now respond to Ilaiyaraaja's notice as fans await.